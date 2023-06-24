 Salman Khan's Tiger 3 has 'Avengers: Endgame' connection : The Tribune India

Tiger 3 is being directed by Maneesh Sharma

Salman Khan. ANI



Mumbai, June 24

Superstar Salman Khan is all set to make Diwali special with the release of 'Tiger 3'.

Interestingly, the latest buzz suggested that the film will have an 'Avengers: Endgame' connection.

Hollywood action coordinator Chris Barnes, who has worked on Marvel's historic hit 'Avengers: Endgame', has come on board for 'Tiger 3'.

"YRF Spy Universe is the coolest film franchise that we have in India today and Tiger 3 will bring its own, unique flavour to the spy franchise that will be remarkably distinct from Pathaan or War franchises. Action is the mainstay for these action entertainers and of course YRF and Maneesh Sharma are going to go all out to give audiences a film that they won't forget! Such moves only indicate their intention to give people a never seen before theatrical experience," a source quoted in a press statement informed.

Reportedly, Shah Rukh Khan has a cameo in the film. The official announcement is awaited.

Tiger 3, the third part of the Tiger franchise, is being directed by Maneesh Sharma. The film will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu this Diwali. The upcoming actioner stars Emraan Hashmi as the antagonist. Katrina is also a part of the film.

Meanwhile, Salman is busy hosting 'Bigg Boss OTT', which streams on Jio Cinema.

On June 17, he launched the second season of the controversial reality show in a grand way. Piror to the opening ceremony, he interacted with media and said, "Main OTT pe bhi kuch aisa nahin hone dunga jo culture ke khilaaf hai (I won't let anyone do something that is against our culture).... I think guidelines have also been implemented on OTT which led to the content's improvement." Salman's 'Bigg Boss' hosting avatar has definitely booked a special place in his fans' hearts. Over the years, he has been seen forming a special connection with not 'BB' avid watchers but also with the contestants.

He has been hosting 'Bigg Boss' since 2010.

