Salman Khan's 'Tiger 3' has 'The Dark Knight' stunt driver to craft action sequences

Mumbai, July 4
Hollywood's top stunt professional Richard Burden, known for breathtaking car chase sequences, has been roped in for 'Tiger 3' starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, who are reprising the roles of super-spies Tiger and Zoya.
Richard has previously worked in top Hollywood films like 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice', Christopher Nolan's 'The Dark Knight', Martin Scorsese's 'Killers of the Flower Moon' starring Leonardo Di Caprio and the Brad Pitt starrer action entertainer 'Bullet Train!'.
"Tiger 3 has the biggest heavyweights to craft action sequences. So, you can expect edge of the seat action that will blow your mind. It is a theatrical film with an unmatched scale that will appeal to everyone who loves Hindi cinema," said a source.
'Tiger 3' is part of the YRF Spy Universe and will also star Shah Rukh Khan who reprises his Pathaan avatar.
The movie has the best of the best action directors like Franz Spilhaus (War), Parvez Shaikh (Tiger Zinda Hai, War); Se-yeong Oh (War) choreographing the visually stunning action set-pieces.
The latest buzz was that the team has also onboarded top Hollywood action coordinator Chris Barnes, who has worked on Marvel's historic hit 'Avengers: Endgame', along with other films like 'The Bourne Ultimatum', 'I Am Legend', 'Joker', 'Doctor Strange', 'Spider-Man: Far From Home', 'Avengers: Infinity War, among others. It is set to release this Diwali.
