Sam Bahadur shoot ends

The filming of Vicky Kaushal-starrer Sam Bahadur has finished. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, it will release on December 1. On Tuesday, Kaushal took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture from the sets. In it, he is seen in an Army uniform, while director Meghna Gulzar stands beside him. The film is based on the life of Sam Manekshaw, Chief of the Army Staff, during the India-Pakistan War of 1971. Kaushal, who is portraying the titular character, is collaborating with Meghna for the second time. He was earlier part of hit film, Raazi, directed by Meghna. — TMS
