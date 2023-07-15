Sam Mendes rules out return as James Bond movie director

Filmmaker Sam Mendes has confirmed that he will not be returning as the director for the next James Bond movie. The British director, known for critically acclaimed movies American Beauty, Road To Perdition, Revolutionary Road and 1917, had tackled two Bond films — 2012’s Skyfall and Skyfall (2015), starring Daniel Craig as the iconic spy.
In an interview, Mendes said he received a ‘generous offer’ from franchise producers, Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, to direct a new film, but he decided against it.
