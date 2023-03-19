Sam Neill opens up on his battle against blood cancer

Jurassic Park actor Sam Neill has left his fans shocked as he opened up about his battle against stage-three blood cancer in his memoir. The actor says that he started writing the memoir only because he wanted to keep himself busy while undergoing the cancer treatment. Sam was diagnosed with angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma in March 2022 while he was promoting Jurassic World Dominion, the conclusion of the Jurassic World series. He underwent chemotherapy which didn’t help him, and later he switched to a “new chemotherapy drug which he will continue to receive monthly for the rest of his life”. The actor is now cancer free.

Sam says, “I can’t pretend that the last year hasn’t had its dark moments. But those dark moments throw the light into sharp relief, and have made me grateful for every day and immensely grateful for all my friends. Just pleased to be alive.”

He also said that he “never had any intention to write a book” but as he began writing it, he found a reason to live as he enjoyed writing about his various experiences in life.