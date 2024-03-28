Samantha on challenges of shooting ‘Citadel-Honey Bunny’: My strength fell by 50 per cent

Mumbai, March 28
Samantha Ruth Prabhu has talked about working on ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’, an Indian adaptation of American series ‘Citadel’.
The actress said she was at her weakest while she was training and that her strength fell by 50 per cent.
“I was at my weakest while training for ‘Citadel’. Additionally, I had to maintain a calorie deficit because I was trying to give my body enough time to heal.”
“My strength fell by 50 per cent. It was a long process and it was quite difficult,” said Samantha, who took a year’s break as she was diagnosed with the auto-immune disease Myositis.
‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’ is created by Raj & DK. It also stars Sikandar Kher, Kay Kay Menon, Saqib Saleem and Emma Canning.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Excise policy case: Delhi court extends ED custody of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal till April 1
In his submissions, Kejriwal said, ‘I am named by 4 witnesse...
Delhi High Court dismisses PIL to remove Arvind Kejriwal from CM post after arrest
The bench refuses to comment on merits of the issue, saying ...
US makes another remark on Arvind Kejriwal's arrest, reacts to freezing of Congress bank accounts
We encourage fair, transparent and timely legal processes, s...
Senior advocate Harish Salve among 600 lawyers who write to CJI Chandrachud over 'attempts to undermine' judiciary’s integrity
The lawyers accuse vested interest group of employing pressu...
Explainer: Why BJP is flying solo in Punjab and Odisha
A multi-cornered contest is always advantageous for BJP; it ...