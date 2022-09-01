Samantha Prabhu sports bruises in the first look of Yashoda

Samantha Prabhu has shared a new poster of her upcoming movie Yashoda and announced the teaser release date. The actress took a break from her social media detox and dropped the post. She made the announcement about her movie Yashoda on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. In the poster, Samantha is seen standing in the middle of a crowd. The actress has bruise marks on her face and is covered in blood.

Sharing the poster, Samantha wrote, “The indomitable will!! #YashodaTeaser on Sep 9th @ 5:49PM.” Fans of Samantha expressed their excitement and took to the comments section of the post to drop messages. One user commented, “Shining out in the crowd and how,” while another wrote, “Excited.” A third user on Instagram said, “After one month gap. Sam is back.” Yashoda is directed by director duo, Hari and Harish. The movie also features Varalaxmi Sarathkumar.