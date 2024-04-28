Samantha Ruth Prabhu announces new film ‘Bangaram’ on birthday

New Delhi, April 28
Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu on Sunday announced her new film titled “Bangaram” on the occasion of her 37th birthday.
The update comes months after “The Family Man 2” star said she will return to work after a seven-month hiatus following her myositis diagnosis in 2022.
“Bangaram” will be produced under the banner of Tralala Moving Pictures.
Samantha shared the title announcement teaser of the upcoming film on her Instagram page.
“Not everything has to glitter to be golden. #Bangaram @tralalamovingpictures Starting soon,” she captioned her post.
The actor's last big-screen release was “Kushi”. Next up for Samantha is the Prime Video series “Citadel: Honey Bunny” opposite Varun Dhawan.
