Samantha Ruth Prabhu cryptically takes a dig at Telugu producer who said her career is 'over'

Mumbai, April 23
Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has cryptically clapped back at Telugu producer Chitti Babu who claimed that her career "as the heroine is finished and she cannot get back to stardom" and should accept whatever roles are to her and not be "selective." The actress had shared a post on her Instagram Stories, which got her fans scratching their heads believing that it was a jibe at Chitti Babu.
In a now-deleted Instagram Story, Samantha shared a post revealing that she was searching "How do people have hair growing from ears" on Google.
The answer was because of "increased testosterone." She shared the screenshot of her search along with the hashtag, "#IYKYK (If you know, you know)".
Social media users believe that it was a jibe at Chitti Babu.
Chitti Babu had claimed that her career as a "heroine is finished and she cannot get back to stardom. She should continue her journey doing the offers she gets."
The producer also accused Samantha of trying to "gain sympathy." He said: "Every time sentiment will not work. If the role and film are good, people will watch. All these are cheap and insane acts. I wonder how Samantha who lost her heroine status suited for the role of Shakuntala. I do not have any interest in Shaakuntalam." IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Fugitive Amritpal Singh arrested from Punjab's Rode village; taken to Assam's Dibrugarh jail
IG Sukhchain Singh Gill said police maintained relentless pr...
Did Amritpal surrender or was he arrested?
While Punjab police claim Amritpal Singh was arrested from R...
Amritpal Singh arrest: Will not allow seeds of hatred to bloom in state, says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann
CM says AAP government is committed to maintain law and orde...
The rise and fall of Amritpal Singh
Harnek Uppal ‘Fauji’, who heads Deep Sidhu faction of ‘Waris...
'He came here at night', Rode gurdwara cleric narrates sequence leading to Amritpal Singh's arrest
Was on the run since March 18, the day Punjab Police launche...