Samantha Ruth Prabhu gets bruises while filming action sequence

ANI
Mumbai, February 28
Samantha Ruth Prabhu who is gearing up for her upcoming movies got bruised on the sets while shooting for action sequences.
Taking to Instagram stories, the 'Oo Antava' star dropped a picture of wounded hands from sets.
In the picture, her hands show wounds and blood stains.
Sharing the picture, "Perks of action."
Recently, eight degrees Celsius in Nainital didn't stop Samantha from working out. Even battling with an autoimmune condition called Myositis, she never misses a chance to share inspirational fitness videos with her fans.
She shared a glimpse of her boxing session.
In the video, she can be seen practising some boxing moves in cold weather with action director Yannick Ben. She was seen wearing peach-coloured athleisure.
Sharing the video, she wrote, MY FAVOURITE MAN @YANNICKBEN. LETS GO!!" Meanwhile, on the work front, he will be seen in the film 'Shaakuntalam'. The film is scheduled to release on April 14. It was set to release on February 17 but due to unknown reasons, the film was postponed once again.
The new release date will mark the film's release in Telugu, Hindi and Tamil languages. Gunasekhar, who is also the co-producer of the film, wrote in the caption, "The Love that was forgotten... An unforgettable tale of Love that remains. Mark your calendars - #Shaakuntalam releasing in theatres worldwide on April 14." Shaakuntalam, based on Kalidasa's work, is the story of Shakuntala and her courtship with King Dushyant, and the curse of rishi Durvasa which made Dushyant forget his love for the 'apsara'-like Shakuntala.
Apart from this, she will be next seen in an upcoming romantic film 'Khusi' opposite actor Vijay Deverakonda and in the action thriller web series 'Citadel' alongside Varun Dhawan.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Arrested Delhi ministers Manish Sisodia, Satyendra Jain resign from Cabinet amid corruption allegations
Sisodia arrested by CBI on Sunday in connection with liquor ...
Punjab Governor Vs AAP govt: Governor duty-bound to summon assembly once cabinet recommends for it, says Supreme Court
CM is also duty-bound to furnish information sought by the G...
India’s GDP growth slows down to 4.4 pc in third quarter; economy to expand at 7 pc in FY23
NSO revises GDP growth for 2021-22 to 9.1 pc against the ear...
SC dismisses Manish Sisodia’s plea challenging his arrest in alleged ‘liquor scam’, asks him to approach Delhi High Court
A special Delhi court on Monday sent Sisodia to five-day CBI...
Killers of Kashmiri Pandit guard gunned down in Pulwama; Army jawan also killed
Security forces cordon off an area at Padgampora village fol...