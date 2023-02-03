Samantha Ruth Prabhu has had busy January, this photo dump tells you what all she did in the month

Mumbai, February 3
Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who swayed the nation with her moves in "Oo Antava" from "Pushpa: The Rise", and her work in the recent release "Yashoda", recently shared that the year started on a busy note for her as January was all about work for her.
On Friday, the actress took to her Instagram to share throwback pictures that capture her working on herself and working on projects. She has posted several pictures including the one where can be seen spending time with the team of "Citadel".
Another picture sees her in the look for the trailer launch of "Shaakuntalam" and also a picture of her workout from the gym. The actress is now at work in full force with nothing seems to be stopping her.
She titled the post, "January".
Take a look:
View this post on Instagram
The last picture from her carousel is a message she shared about self-love and motivation. And indicating how she got back on her feet. She had earlier opened up about a skin ailment, Myositis that she had got but is now clearly back with full force, we can see there is no stopping for the most popular actress in India.
On the work front, Samantha has an interesting slate of projects including the Disney-like fairytale film "Shaakuntalam", the romantic comedy, "Kushi", and "Citadel".
IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Banking system resilient, assure Sitharaman and RBI amid Adani stock rout
Central bank says it remains vigilant and continues to monit...
SBI's overall exposure to Adani Group at Rs 27,000 crore, says Chairman; none against shares
Non-fund exposure is limited to letters of credit and perfor...
Punjab Cabinet gives nod to remit sentence of 5 prisoners; Navjot Singh Sidhu's name not on list
Former PPCC chief Sidhu will be eligible to walk out of jail...
J-K: Houses develop cracks in Doda village, 19 families shifted to temporary shelters
SDM refused to compare the situation to that in Uttarakhand’...
Chennai firm recalls eye drops after 1 death, vision loss cases in US
The recall has been attributed to possible microbial contami...