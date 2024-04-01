Samantha Ruth Prabhu, her furry friend Saasha bask in the morning sun for some quality bonding time

Mumbai, April 1
Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a video of herself joining her furry friend Saasha at the garden to get some ‘morning sun’.
Samantha took to her Instagram stories and posted a video of Saasha in the garden.
In the clip, the actress is seen asking her pet, “What are you doing Sasha? Are we getting the morning sun together? Are we getting the morning sun together?”
She captioned the clip, ‘Getting our morning sun.’
Samantha then shared a gratitude note for the life she is living.
The note read, “You were given this life because you were strong enough to live it!”
On the work front, Samantha will next be seen in the Indian adaptation of the American series 'Citade' christened 'Citadel: Honey Bunny'.
Talking about her prep recently, the actress had said that she was at her weakest while she was training and that her strength fell by 50 per cent.
"I was at my weakest while training for 'Citadel'. Additionally, I had to maintain a calorie deficit because I was trying to give my body enough time to heal."
