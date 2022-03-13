Samantha Ruth Prabhu hits back at trolls, says ‘stop judging women based on the hemlines and necklines’

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 13

Being trolled for their clothes and fashion sense isn’t a new thing for actresses. Often, scrutinised and criticised for their sartorial choices, they know how to call out the online abusers. Recently, Samantha Ruth Prabhu was targeted for her outfit. She wore an emerald green and black floor-length gown with a plunging neckline at an award show.

The actress gave a befitting response to her trolls. The actress penned a long note on Instagram talking about women being judged on the clothes they wear is the easiest thing to do. The actress tells people to instead focus on themselves and “stop judging a woman based on the hemlines and necklines”. She wrote "As a woman, I bear firsthand knowledge of what it means to be judged. We judge women based on what they wear, their race, education, social standing, appearance, skin tone and the list goes on and on. Making snap judgements about a person simply based on the clothes they wear is quite literally the easiest thing one can do," Samantha's post read.

A screenshot of Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Instagram Stories.

The second part of the note reads, "Now that we're in the year 2022 - can we finally stop judging a woman based on the hemlines and necklines she adorns and focus instead on bettering ourselves? Turning that judgement inward and training it on one's own self is evolution. Projecting our ideals on someone else never did anyone any good. Let's gently rewrite the way we measure and understand a person.”

Looking mesmerising in the gown, Samantha Ruth Prabhu opted for a minimal makeup look and wore her hair in a braid. She completed her look with black pointed heels. Sharing the pictures on her social media, she called it, “one of my most favourite looks”.

Check out Samantha's post:

Work wise, Samantha has a couple of films lined up for this year, including 'Kaathu Vaakula' 'Rendu Kaadhal', 'Shaakuntalam' and 'Yashoda'.

