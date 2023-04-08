Samantha Ruth Prabhu impresses netizens with her Hindi speaking skills at 'Shaakuntalam' event in Mumbai

Mumbai, April 8
Star Samantha Ruth Prabhu was praised by social media users for her Hindi speaking skills at an event for her upcoming film 'Shaakuntalam' here.
Samantha took to Instagram, where she shared a video from event in Mumbai for 'Shaakuntalam'.
She expressed in Hindi: "'Shaakuntalam' trailer ko aap logo ne jaese support kiya hai aur ko pyaar diya hai uske liye bohut bohut shukriya. Mujhe umeed hai ki aap isi tarah mujhe aur Shaakuntalam ki team ko apne support denge aur is film ko sirf theatre mein jaake dekhenge. Thank you so so much." Here's the video:
Taking to the comment section a user wrote: "Wao u spoke so clean n neat." To which, Samantha replied: "Yay I did."
Another wrote: "Thangameyyy"
One more fan wrote: "@samantharuthprabhuoffl you spoke hindi very well sam."
'Shaakuntalam' is a historical drama film written and directed by Gunasekhar. Based on a popular play Abhignyana Shakuntalam by Kalidasa, the film features Samantha in the titular role of Shakuntala and Dev Mohan as Dushyanta, the king of Puru dynasty along with Mohan Babu, Jisshu Sengupta, Madhoo, Gautami, Aditi Balan and Ananya Nagalla in supporting roles.
It is shot extensively around Hyderabad, including Ramoji Film City, Ananthagiri Hills, and Gandipet Lake. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on April 14.
IANS
