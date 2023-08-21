Samantha Ruth Prabhu is enjoying the New York air as part of the 'India Day Parade'

ANI

New York, August 21

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu who is in New York to represent India at the 'India Day Parade' on Monday shared a glimpse from her trip.

Taking to Instagram, Samantha treated fans with a series of pictures from her New York diaries.

From gyming, enjoying a dinner date with friends and family to exploring the city.

Sharing the photos, she wrote, "Something in the New York air."

The world's largest 'India Day Parade' outside India kicked off on Sunday afternoon in New York City, with the celebration witnessing huge floats and marching groups comprising members of the Indian-American community.

Samantha shared another set of pictures sharing that she shot her first film in New York:

Supporting the spectacle were several members of the diaspora including spiritual Guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, actors Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Jacqueline Fernandez and New York City Mayor Eric Adam.

In the viral pictures, Samantha marched in the parade in boho style ensemble.

During her speech at the 41st Annual India Day Parade, she called it an honour to witness such a rich representation of Indian culture and heritage.

"It is truly an honour for me to be here today...you have made me realise how rich my culture and heritage is and what I have seen today will last me for a lifetime. Thank you for all the support through the years. Thank you USA for supporting every film of mine," Samantha said.

Meanwhile, Samantha will be seen in the Indian adaptation of the action series 'Citadel' opposite Varun Dhawan. Created by Raj and DK, the series will stream on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

She will also sharing screen space with Vijay Deverakonda in 'Kushi'. The film is anticipated to be an inter-faith love story.

