Samantha Ruth Prabhu not replaced in Citadel

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, a popular actress from South India, had revealed last year during the promotions of her film Yashoda that she had been diagnosed with an auto-immune disorder called myositis. Since then, Sam has refrained from making public appearances but is pretty active on social media. Now the latest news about the actress is that she has opted out of some of her upcoming projects, including Citadel, due to health complications.
However, a source close to the actress has cleared the air: “Anything and everything that is written about her being replaced in Citadel is rubbish. She will begin the shoot in the second half of January.” Citadel is a global project created by Patrick Moran and the Russo Brothers. The American and Indian versions have already been announced. — TMS
