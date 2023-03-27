Samantha Ruth Prabhu questions fan 'who will love me like you do' when he asks her to 'date someone'

Mumbai, March 27
Actress Samantha Prabhu, who sizzled the screens with her performance with 'Oo Antava' in 'Pushpa: The Rise', has talked about dating in her recent tweet.
A fan on the micro-blogging website shared an edited picture of Samantha and asked "I know it's not my place to say, but plz date someone @Samanthaprabhu2." To which Samantha, who was married to actor Naga Chaitanya, replied: "Who will love me like you do."
Who will love me like you do 🫶🏻 https://t.co/kTDEaF5xD5— Samantha (@Samanthaprabhu2) March 26, 2023
It was in 2021 when Samantha and Chaitanya announced their separation.
On the work front, Samantha is gearing up for the release of her mythological romantic drama 'Shaakuntalam' which is scheduled to release on April 14. Directed by Gunasekhar, it also stars Dev Mohan in the lead role.
IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Amritpal Singh believed to be hiding in Nepal; India asks Kathmandu not to allow him to flee
Pro-Khalistan activist Amritpal Singh has been on the run si...
Amritpal Singh’s selfie with close aide surfaces on social media; Punjab police remain on hunt
Police officials yet to confirm whether this is the latest p...
Akal Takht serves 24-hour ultimatum on Punjab Government to release supporters of pro-Khalistan activist Amritpal Singh
The decision was taken during a Panthic gathering at Amritsa...
Disqualified as MP, Rahul Gandhi asked to vacate official bungalow by April 22
Can write to the Housing Committee seeking an extended stay,...
SC issues notice to Centre, Gujarat Govt on Bilkis Bano's petition against remission given to her rapists
Bench led by Justice KM Joseph posts the matter for hearing ...