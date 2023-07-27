Samantha Ruth Prabhu takes ice bath in '4 degrees'

ANI
Mumbai, July 27
Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who has taken a break from acting and focusing on her physical and mental health is currently spending some peaceful moments in Bali. She keeps sharing pictures from her and updating her fans about the vacations.
Recently, she took to her Instagram stories to share a photo of her in which she can be seen taking an ice bath in water.
Along with the picture, she wrote in the caption, "#IceBaths 4 degrees 6 minutes."
She also posted a picture with a monkey and wrote in the caption, "Spot the monkey."
Take a look:
View this post on Instagram
A few days ago she also posted a picture in which she was seen enjoying the morning in Bali. She captioned it with, "Mornings like these".
Check it out:
View this post on Instagram
The actor took a break from acting to take care of her health as she is dealing with Myositis, an auto-immune condition.
Samantha revealed through a social media post that she is diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called 'Myositis'.
"A few months back I was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis. I was hoping to share this after it had gone into remission. But it is taking a little longer than I hoped," she wrote.
She also added, "I am slowly realising that we don't always need to put up a strong front. Accepting this vulnerability is something that I am still struggling with. The doctors are confident that I will make a complete recovery very soon. I have had good days and bad days...physically and emotionally...and even when it feels like I can't handle one more day of this, somehow that moment passes. I guess it can only mean that I am one more day closer to recovery. I love you... (black heart emoji). THIS TOO SHALL PASS."
On the work front, Samantha will be seen sharing screen space with Vijay Deverakonda in 'Kushi'. The film is anticipated to be an inter-faith love story.
