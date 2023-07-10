Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vijay Deverkonda's 'Kushi' from 'Aradhya' promo out

ANI
Mumbai, July 10
Makers of the upcoming romantic film 'Kushi' on Monday unveiled the promo of the second song 'Aradhya'.
Taking to Instagram, actor Vijay Deverkonda shared the promo and captioned it, "#Kushi 2nd song Promo #Aradhya."
Take a look:
View this post on Instagram
Composed by Hesham Abdul Wahab, the full song will be out on July 12.
Starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverkonda in the lead roles 'Kushi' is all set to hit the theatres on September 1 in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.
After 'Mahanati', this will be Samantha and Vijay's second project together and also it is Samantha's second collaboration with filmmaker Shiva Nirvana, who previously collaborated with her on 'Majili'.
Jayaram, Sachin Khedakar, Murali Sharma, Lakshmi, Ali, Rohini, Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna, Srikanth Iyengar, and Saranya are among the cast members of the film.
The film is anticipated to be an inter-faith love story. For Samantha, 'Kushi' is important as her last release 'Shaakuntalam' did not work at the box office. Vijay's Hindi debut 'Liger' was promoted on a large scale but tanked at the box office. However, the fans of these two superstars are excited to see them together on the screen.
Meanwhile, Vijay will also be seen sharing screen space with Sreeleela in Gowtam Tinnanuri's new film, which is tentatively titled 'VD 12'.
Samantha, on the other hand, will also be seen in the Indian adaptation of the action series 'Citadel' opposite Varun Dhawan. Created by Raj and DK, the series will stream on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.
