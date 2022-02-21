Samantha Ruth Prabhu's first look from 'Shaakuntalam' is a scene from fairyland

Chandigarh, February 21
Samantha Ruth Prabhu's first-look poster from her upcoming mythology-based love saga 'Shaakuntalam' is out. Looking like a princess, Samantha is dressed in a white attire with flower embellishments. Lost in her dreams, she is seated on a rock and is surrounded by peacocks, deers, swans and butterflies. The poster looks like a scene from a fairyland.
Sharing the first look, Samantha wrote, “Presenting… Nature’s beloved… the Ethereal and Demure... “Shakuntala” from #Shaakuntalam."
Here's Samantha's post:
Based on the popular play Shakuntala by Kalidasa and Vishvamitra, Samantha will be seen playing the titular role. The first look depicts the kind of role she will play in the film.
The film is written and directed by Gunasekhar and it is produced by Gunaa Teamworks and bankrolled by Neelima Guna. It also stars Malayalam actor Dev Mohan who will reprise King Dushyant and there’s Allu Arjun's daughter Allu Arha who will play Prince Bharata. Actor Kabir Duhan Singh will appear as King Asura in the mythological movie.
It is Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s first pan-India film. The filming of ‘Shaakuntalam’ was wrapped in August 2021 and it is in the post-production stage now.
