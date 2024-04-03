Samantha says action in Citadel is very different from what she did for The Family Man

IANS

Samantha Ruth Prabhu revealed that the action in the upcoming series Citadel: Honey Bunny and The Family Man are very different.

The action sequences Samantha performed in The Family Man as Raji got her a lot of appreciation.

Shedding light on the stunts she has performed, the actress revealed the rigorous training and prep that went into executing the sequences for the upcoming series starring Varun Dhawan.

Samantha said, “It is very different in terms of the action from what I did for The Family Man for the character of Raji. So it is different and I’m very excited about the action in Citadel.”

“Definitely it is something I wanted to get from Raji and I think that has happened,” she added.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Samantha Ruth Prabhu