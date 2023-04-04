Samantha says she never commented on ex-husband Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala dating rumours

Mumbai, April 4
Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has denied talking about her former husband Naga Chaitanya and actress Sobhita Dhulipala's dating rumours.
Samantha reportedly had commented about Chaitanya and Sobhita after an old picture of the two at a restaurant went viral online. In the viral image, Chaitanya was seen posing with a chef while Shobhita was seen sitting at a table behind them.
A report claimed that Samantha had reacted to rumours of her ex-husband dating the actress.
Samantha took to Twitter, where she shared the reports and dismissing it she wrote: "I never said this!!"
I never said this!! https://t.co/z3k2sTDqu7— Samantha (@Samanthaprabhu2) April 4, 2023
The actress tied the knot with Chaitanya in October 2017. However, it was in 2021, when the two announced their separation.
On the work front, Samantha will next be seen in the Indian adaptation of 'Citadel'.
IANS
