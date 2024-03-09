Samikssha Batnagar says knowledge of self-defence empowers women

IANS

Actress Samikssha Batnagar, on Women’s Day, talked about how empowering women with self-defence techniques was important.

“Self-defence begins with awareness; being mindful of one’s surroundings and recognising potential threats. This awareness enables individuals to anticipate and avoid dangerous situations whenever possible. Additionally, being mentally prepared to defend oneself instils confidence and assertiveness, qualities that can deter potential attackers,” said Samiksha.

“Learning physical self-defence techniques equips individuals with the ability to protect themselves if a threatening situation escalates. These techniques include strikes, blocks, joint locks and grappling manoeuvres designed to incapacitate an attacker and create an opportunity to escape safely. Proper training under the guidance of experienced instructors ensures that individuals develop the necessary skills and muscle memory to execute these techniques effectively,” she added.

Samikssha said beyond the physical aspect, self-defence training fosters empowerment and confidence. “Knowing that one has the ability to defend oneself instils a sense of self-assurance that transcends physical encounters. This newfound confidence permeates various aspects of life, empowering individuals to set boundaries, assert themselves and navigate challenging situations with resilience. Self-defence extends beyond physical confrontation to encompass a comprehensive approach to personal safety. This includes strategies such as risk assessment, de-escalation techniques, and effective communication.”

For the actress, “Self-defence is a skill that requires continuous practice and vigilance. I have gone through regular training sessions. It helps maintain the proficiency and readiness to respond effectively in challenging situations. Additionally, staying informed about self-defence trends, strategies, and resources ensures that we remain proactive in safeguarding our well-being.”

Samikssha concluded, “In a world where personal safety is a growing concern, self-defence training offers individuals the means to protect themselves and assert their autonomy.”