Samikssha Batnagar talks about her latest show, Mauka Ya Dhokha

Can you tell us something about your character in Mauka Ya Dhokha?
I’m playing Shalini. She’s focused, and nobody can stop her from achieving her goals in life.
How is this role different from the previous ones?
I’ve played many characters during my 10-year stint in this industry. My character is multilayered and nuanced. She’s intense, vulnerable, and a seductress. It is definitely very different from the characters I have played earlier.
How do you strike a balance between professional & personal lives?
I ensure that my profession does not affect my personal life, and vice versa. I try my level best to keep my work and personal lives separate.
Do you have criteria in mind when selecting a project?
The only criterion is that I want to be a part of good content. I want the character that I play in a show to have some weight, which could bring out a change in the story. I don’t do it just for the sake of doing it, and this is why I reject many projects.
Any specific genre you would want to do?
I like romance.
How was your experience shooting with the cast and crew?
I’m grateful to Hungama that they have considered me for Shalini. This is my first experience with Kabir sir, and he is amazing as a director. He is very cooperative, and he is an actor himself, so he understands the needs of an actor.
A tip for aspiring actors?
One must be mentally sorted. Just keep working and have patience, and you will get what you want.
