Samikssha Batnagar will be seen in suspense thriller web series, Mauka Ya Dhokha

Samiksha Bhatnagar’s upcoming show Mauka Ya Dhoka is set to release on June 22 on Hungama. The show features Samikssha Bhatnagar, Himanshu Malhotra and Aabhaas Mehta.

“Very rarely does a character come along that has you scared and excited. I had a phobia for water, which I have now overcome. It was scary, and I can’t forget the moment when I was dropped into a tub filled with water with my hands and legs tied. The shot had to be repeated multiple times to be perfect, and I was driven to a breakpoint. I later realised it was the plan to get the most realistic expression. Was it worth it? Yes! As a unit, it has been an absolute blast. Himanshu, Aabhaas and I have created a bond both on and off the sets that is truly electric. Shooting in Goa was the topping on the cake. I can’t wait for the audience to witness the magic we’ve created together,” says Samikssha.