Samridhi Dewan, part of the web series Good Bad Girl, which releases on SonyLIV on October 14, talks about her role & more

Tell us about your role in Good Bad Girl...

I play a girl named Maya, who is a lawyer.

Did you ever want to be a lawyer in real life?

Never thought of it because for that you need to be good at debates and I have always found them very boring. But I was good at acting. I participated in inter-school and college plays.

What kind of shows do you watch on OTT?

My choice is very diverse. Sometimes I watch loud reality shows to unwind myself. It totally depends on my mood. I have also liked Rocket Boys. There is content for everyone on web and that’s its greatest USP.

Whom do you consult when you take decisions?

My mother and brother. They have interesting inputs to provide. There are also a couple of friends whom I always like to consult.

You came to Mumbai in 2013. How has been your journey since then?

I came to Mumbai for further studies and did theatre for two years as a freelance actor. In 2020, during the pandemic, I was stuck in Delhi. After the lockdown, I finished my role in a web series titled The Married Woman. I still don’t have my own apartment in Mumbai, but I am more in Mumbai than Delhi.

Who is your inspiration?

My family.

What is your focus as an actor?

I want to do good films and web series. Television is something that is binding, so I would rather concentrate on films.

How do you handle stress?

I meditate every day in the morning and night. That is one thing that keeps me going.

In this phase of your life, what do you want to learn?

I want to learn martial arts. I have done a short film titled Keep Punching and for that I learnt boxing. I also want to learn singing.