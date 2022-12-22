Sandeep Rajora on playing Rahat in Rabb Se Hai Dua

Be it for shayari or tehzeeb, actor Sandeep Rajora loves to play the role of Rahat in the show Rabb Se Hai Dua.

“The response has been good. People could relate to the traditional Muslim culture and the Islamic nuances. Rahat is a man who follows his heart, and that’s my connect to him. I’m not a shayar, so to get into shayari mode was a bit difficult in the beginning but it’s good now,” Sandeep says.

He is taking the character home as Sandeep wants to improve on the shayari and other nuances by listening to shayari podcasts. He likes Zakir Khan’s work.

Sandeep says. “I come from an Army background and Army kids certainly have tehzeeb. My father was posted in a small station called Samba near the Pakistan border, where only Pakistani shows were telecast. I got hooked to their dramas and learnt a bit about their culture and tehzeeb,” he adds.