Sandeep Vanga Reddy is ‘ecstatically high' reading Allu Arjun's comments on ‘Animal'

Mumbai, December 9
After Allu Arjun saying that latest release ‘Animal' has joined the ‘classics of Indian cinema', filmmaker Sandeep Vanga Reddy said he is experiencing “ecstatically high feeling” reading his comments.
In a lengthy post on X, Arjun congratulated the cast and crew of 'Animal', describing the movie as one to have joined "the classics of Indian Cinema List" and that he is “blown away by the cinematic brilliance.”
#Animal . Just mind blowing. Blown away by the cinematic brilliance. Congratulations! #RanbirKapoor ji just took Indian cinema performances to a whole new level. Very Inspiring . I am truly in loss of words to explain the magic you’ve created . My deep Respects to the highest…— Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) December 8, 2023
To which, Sandeep Vanga Reddy replied: “Allu Arjun garu… Felt so full reading every line. I'm experiencing ecstatically high feeling. Thank you so much.”
Allu Arjun garu 😊 felt so full reading every line. I'm experiencing a ecstatically high feeling 🤗— Sandeep Reddy Vanga (@imvangasandeep) December 8, 2023
Thank you so much 🙏
Arjun replied saying: “Sandeep Garu.. It's you who left us with that feeling. Honestly, I am still in that hangover.”
Allu in the lengthy post had even congratulated the cast and crew of ‘Animal'.
He had written: “Congratulations! Ranbir Kapoor ji just took Indian cinema performances to a whole new level. Very inspiring. I am truly in loss of words to explain the magic you've created. My deep respects to the highest level."
For his Pushpa co-star Rashmika Mandanna, he said: "Brilliant and magnetic! Dear this is your best performance by far and much more to unfold."
He called Bobby Deol's performance as impactful, and added: “Your terrific presence commands respect."
He added: "Anil Kapoor Ji's was effortless and intense. Your experience speaks volumes sir. This young lady Triptii Dimri is breaking hearts. May you break more! All the other artists and technicians showcased their finest best. Congratulations."
Allu Arjun concluded the post: "And the director, the man Sandeep Reddy Vanga garu. Just mind blowing. You have exceeded all cinematic limitations, the intensity is unmatchable. You made us all proud once again. I can clearly see how your films are going to change the face of Indian cinema now and in the future! Animal has joined the classics of Indian cinema list."
