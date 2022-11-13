Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik fans are confused: From divorce rumours to coming together in reality show

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, November 13

Indian tennis player Sania Mirza and her husband, Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik, who were in the news last week for their separation, have now left their fans somewhat surprised, rather confused. Although the couple neither confirmed nor denied the divorce rumours, it’s confirmed that the two will soon be seen together on a reality show. Titled ‘The Mirza Malik Show’, it will air on OTT platform Urduflix, which announced it on Instagram along with tagging Sania and Shoaib. UrduFlix is Pakistan’s Urdu OTT platform. It took to its Instagram acount and shared a poster featuring the sports stars and wrote, “The Mirza Malik Show very soon only on Urduflix.”

The poster shows Sania standing with her hand on Shoiab's shoulder. The graphics in the background has the Burj Khalifa. The couple is based in Dubai currently.

While the news has left their fans happy, some are also wondering if the split-up rumour is a publicity stunt.

A fan wrote, “Bahut acha laga sun kar. Saath raho (Felt very good to see this. Stay together).” Another commented, “Just forgive each other be with each other you both look together nice...can't see Shoaib with someone else..Sania is perfect for him.”

Since Sania and Shoaib did not share the post on their social media handles, a fan contemplated, “Maybe the show was shot before their marriage problems. Will it still go ahead? They have not shared anything on their socials.” Another fan asked, "Were the separation rumours a publicity stunt for this? Not like Sania to do that.”

Nonetheless, Sania and Shoaib fans are largely glad that the couple is together.

Recently, amid separation rumours, a friend of the sport stars told Zee News Hindi that Sania and Shoaib have already decided to part ways and and just the paperwork formalities are pending. The close friend stated that the couple will be divorced soon as the two are already separated.’

Even a report by InsideSport confirms their divorce as a team member of Shoaib Malik’s management department told the portal, “Yes, they are officially divorced now. I can’t disclose more than that but can confirm that they have separated."

Sania and Shoaib got married in 2010 and shifted to Dubai. They welcomed their son Izhaan in 2018. There have been reports that Shoaib was cheating on Sania. He has been linked with Pakistani model Ayesha Omar. Last week, Pakistani media claimed that two are finalising legalities to end their marriage.

