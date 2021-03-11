Sanjana Sanghi giving it her all to Dhak Dhak, learns to ride a bike for the flick

Chandigarh, May 26
Sanjana Sanghi has learnt to ride a bike for her next film Dhak Dhak. Not just that, this millennial star says she has done months of prep for the role.
The story of Dhak Dhak revolves around four untamed women as they ride to the highest motorable pass in the world on an exciting journey of self-discovery.
As they pursue this journey, Sanjana Sanghi took to her social media account to share some fierce moments from the sets. She wrote, “Bit the bullet!!! There really are no words to describe the nervousness, thrill and joy of the past few months in training and picking up a skill such as this. I couldn’t have ever imagined being able to. And thereon falling in love with it. For life. Need your blessings & hugs as we’ve hit the ground running on our passion project #DhakDhak.
Take a look at her post:
View this post on Instagram
Looking at the pictures one can say, Sanjana Sanghi is winning hearts with her bold and brave choices. The actress also has Om: The Battle Within releasing on July 1, 2022.
