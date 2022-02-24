Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon team up for Ghudchadi

After working in KGF Chapter 2, Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon are set to reunite for a rom-com, titled Ghudchadi, which will be produced by Bhushan Kumar. Apart from these two stars, actor Parth Samthaan is going to make his Bollywood debut with this film.

Parth shared the first glimpse of the film in a video with a caption, “Announcement …and it had to be a big one yes…Dreams do come true @tseriesfilms and @keepdreamingpictures_ presents Ghudchadhi.” Aruna Irani will also be featuring in the film. Sharing a glimpse of the film, Sanjay Dutt wrote, “Bringing the laughter, drama with a fun-packed movie #Ghudchadi, at your doorstep soon…” Before this, Dutt had made another post in which he had shared that he has begun filming for Ghudchadi, captioning, “Thank You @balu_munnangi for bringing your energy to this new beginning. Appreciate your presence always.”

#raveena tandon #sanjay dutt