Sanjay Dutt gets emotional on father Sunil Dutt's death anniversary, says you were always there to guide and protect me

Mumbai, May 25
On his father's 17th death anniversary, actor Sanjay Dutt remembered late veteran star Sunil Dutt and said he was always there to guide and protect him.
Sanjay posted a throwback picture posing with his father and wrote: "Through thick and thin, you were always there to guide and protect me. You were my strength, inspiration and support in every need…the best a son could ask for. You will always be in my heart Dad, I miss you!"
Sunil died of a heart attack on May 25, 2005 at his residence in Mumbai, two weeks before his 76th birthday.
Sanjay was last seen in the blockbuster 'KGF: Chapter 2' starring Yash. He has a motley of films lined up for release.
The actor will next be seen in 'Prithviraj' starring Akshay Kumar, Ranbir Kapoor's 'Shamshera' and 'Ghudchadi'. IANS
