Sanjay Dutt gets hurt while shooting for Kannada movie, KD

Sanjay Dutt, who is currently shooting for KD, a Kannada pan-India movie in surrounding areas of Bengaluru, has been injured while shooting a bomb explosion sequence, sources stated on Wednesday.
The sources explained that while shooting the bomb explosion scene, Sanjay Dutt suffered injuries on his elbow, hand and face. The shooting of the film has been halted following the incident.
Fight master Ravi Varma was composing a fight for the movie. The incident had come to light lately and exact details of the incident are yet to be known. The incident had taken place at Magadi Road in Bengaluru and Sanjay is recovering from the injuries, sources said.
After KGF Chapter 1 and 2, Sanjay Dutt is playing a villain in KD. It also stars Shilpa Shetty.
—IANS
