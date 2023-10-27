Sanjay Dutt, Ishaan Khatter lend their voice to audio series Ravan Rising

ANI

Actors Sanjay Dutt and Ishaan Khatter have lent their voices to the podcast series Ravan Rising. The Audible Original series explores the moments that shaped Ravan's journey from a young warrior to the terrifying demon King.

In the series, Sanjay lent his voice to the role of older Ravan, giving listeners a first-hand account of his journey. He masterfully recounted the story of young Ravan, voiced by Ishaan.

Ishaan Khatter

Sanjay said, "It has been an incredible experience to voice the role of a complex and multi-dimensional character like Ravan. The audio format has opened up a fresh avenue for storytelling, and bringing this character to life through audio allowed me to explore a new format of entertainment."

Ishaan added, “Bringing Ravan's character to life alongside the iconic Sanjay Dutt for Audible has been an incredible experience. This is my first time exploring the audio medium and to play a layered character like Ravan was a challenge. It's a privilege to be part of a series that delves into the rich tapestry of Indian mythology. I can't wait for listeners to embark on this epic adventure with us.”

