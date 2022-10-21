Sanjay Dutt pens a special birthday wish for his 'God-given' blessings Shahraan and Iqra

ANI
Mumbai, October 21 Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata Dutt's kids Shahraan and Iqra have turned a year older today.
Marking his twins' special day, Sanjay took to Instagram and penned a sweet wish for the little ones.
"To @duttshahraan and @duttiqra, Watching you grow older and become even more wonderful individuals each year is one of the greatest joys and best gifts that life could bring to my heart. Happy Birthday to my God-given blessings," he wrote.
Alongside the note, Sanjay dropped a collage featuring pictures of Shahraan and Iqra.
Here's the post:
Maanayata also wished her children on social media.
Sanjay and Maanayatta tied the knot in 2008. They became parents to Iqra and Shahraan. Sanjay is also a father to Trishala Dutta, whom he shares with his late first wife Richa Sharma.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Sanjay was recently seen in Yash Raj Films' period drama film 'Shamshera' alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor.Helmed by Karan Malhotra, the film failed to impress the audience at the box office.
He will be next seen in an upcoming family entertainer film 'Ghudchadi' alongside Raveena Tandon, Parth Samthan and Khushali Kumar in the lead roles. The film is being directed by Binoy Gandhi and produced by T-series and Keep Dreaming pictures. The official release date of the film is still awaited.
