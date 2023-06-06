Sanjay Dutt shares some cherished throwback pictures with dad Sunil Dutt on his birth anniversary

ANI

Mumbai, June 6

On the occasion of Sunil Dutt's 94th birth anniversary, his son and actor Sanjay Dutt penned an emotional note on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Sanjay shared a collage of pictures featuring old pictures of himself with his father.

Sharing the pictures, he wrote, "I love and miss you so much Dad. Happy birthday! Love you, Dad." As soon as the post was uploaded, the actor's fans and industry friends dropped their comments.

Sanjay's daughter Trishala Dutt wrote, "Happy Birthday DadaJi." Suniel Shetty reacted with a heart emoji.

One of the users wrote, "Unforgettable Legend ..n a simple pure soul .God bless Dutt Sahab wherever he is now."

Recently, Sanjay also marked his dad's death anniversary with an emotional post.

Sunil Dutt, who is best remembered for movies such as 'Mother India', 'Waqt', 'Padosan' and Sadhna' among others, died of a heart attack on May 25, 2005, in Mumbai.

He fell in love with Nargis after a fire broke out on the sets of their 1957 film 'Mother India' and he reportedly rescued her.

They were said to have come closer while recuperating from the injuries.

Sunil Dutt and Nargis tied the knot on March 11, 1958. Besides Priya, they're also parents to Sanjay Dutt and Namrata Dutt.

In the early '80s, Nargis was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and she died on May 3, 1981.

Veteran actor also worked as a politician. In 1984, he entered politics by joining the Congress. He remained a Member of the Parliament for five terms, until his death in 2005, from the Mumbai North West constituency.

He last appeared in the film 'Munna Bhai M.B.B.S' alongside Sanjay Dutt.

Coming back to Sanjay Dutt's work front, he will be next seen in the romantic comedy film 'Ghudchadi' also starring Raveena Tandon, the sci-fi horror comedy film 'The Virgin Tree' featuring Sunny Singh, Mouni Roy, and Palak Tiwari, and an untitled comedy film with actor Arshad Warsi.

