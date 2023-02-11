Sanjay Dutt shares some romantic throwbacks to wish his 'wonderful wife' Maanayata Dutt on their 15th wedding anniversary

ANI
Mumbai, February 11
Actor Sanjay Dutt, on Saturday, penned down a heartfelt wish for his wife Maanayata Dutt on the occasion of their 15th wedding anniversary.
Taking to Instagram, Sanjay shared a video which he captioned, " Maa, on this special day, I want to take a moment to celebrate the love and happiness that you bring into my life every day. Happy 15th anniversary to my wonderful wife, my rock, and my best friend. I love you now and [email protected]"
In the video, Sanjay shared a montage of throwback pictures with the song 'Meri Duniya Hai' playing in the background.
Check it out:
View this post on Instagram
Soon after the 'Shamshera' actor shared the video, fans and friends flooded the comment section with red heart emoticons.
Maanayata dropped a couple of red heart emoticons in the comment section.
Actor Zareen Khan wrote, "Mubarak ho God bless." A fan wrote, "Happy Anniversary Sir and Ma'am." Another fan wrote, "Happy anniversary baba.:" Dutt and Maanayata tied the knot in the year 2008 and the duo is parents to twins Shahraan and Iqra. The actor was earlier married to Richa Sharma, who died of brain tumour in 1996, with whom he has a daughter Trishala.
On the work front, Sanjay Dutt will be next seen in a sci-fi horror comedy film 'The Virgin Tree' which also stars Sunny Singh, Mouni Roy, and Palak Tiwari in the lead roles.
Apart from that, he also has an untitled comedy film with actor Arshad Warsi and south actor Vijay's 'Thalapathy 67' in his kitty.
