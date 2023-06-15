 Sanjay Dutt thanks Subhash Ghai for making 'Khalnayak': 'Grateful to be part of such iconic film' : The Tribune India

Sanjay Dutt shares shots from 'Khalnayak'

Sanjay Dutt and Subhash Ghai. ANI



ANI

Mumbai, June 15

Actor Sanjay Dutt penned down a thankful note for the legendary director Subhash Ghai as his film 'Khalnayak' turned 30, on Thursday.

Taking to Instagram, Sanjay shared a collage video which he captioned, "I want to congratulate Subhashji one of the greatest directors of the Indian screen, Jackie dada for being the perfect Ram and Madhuri for being Ganga, and the entire cast and crew of #Khalnayak, I am grateful and proud to be a part of such an iconic film, and cherish every moment of it. 30 years and yet it looks like a film made yesterday, thank you Subhashji and Mukta Arts from making this film and me being a part of it, thank you once again. And thank you to all the fans whose love has made Khalnayak a classic. #30YearsOfKhalnayak." 

In the video, the 'Shamshera' actor shared some BTS moments from the film which also features Jackie Shroff.

Here's the video:

Soon after the actor dropped the video, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

"Legendary! my all time favourites," a fan wrote.

Another fan commented, "The best Bollywood movie ever made." "baba it was legendary," a fan commented.

Helmed by Subhash Ghai, the film was released in the year 1993 and starred Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff and Madhuri Dixit Nene in the lead roles.

Meanwhile, talking about Sanjay's upcoming films, he will be next seen in the romantic comedy film 'Ghudchadi' which also starring Raveena Tandon, and in the sci-fi horror comedy film 'The Virgin Tree' featuring Sunny Singh, Mouni Roy, and Palak Tiwari, and in an untitled comedy film with actor Arshad Warsi.

#Khalnayak #sanjay dutt #Subhash Ghai

