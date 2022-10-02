Sanjay Dutt wishes Gandhi Jayanti in ‘Munna Bhai’ style, shares quirky video

ANI
New Delhi, October 2
On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt wished all his fans with a funny video.
Taking to Instagram, the actor shared the video with the caption, "Happy Gandhi Jayanti to all!"
The clip was from his film 'Lage Raho Munna Bhai' in which he can be seen indulging in a rough fight with a security guard.
Following the ideology of Mahatma Gandhi, Dutt in the clip can be seen offering his right cheek to the guard after being slapped on his left cheek. When the guard slaps him following his instruction, the actor punches him hard and says, "Dono gaal par pad jaaye to kya karne ka hai...ye baapu ne nahi kaha tha (Baapu didn’t tell what should one do on being slapped on both cheeks)."
View this post on Instagram
Soon after Dutt shared the video, fans flooded the comment section with laughing emoticons.
"Always on fire #baba," a fan commented.
Another fan wrote, "#Savage_baba."
On the work front, Dutt will next be seen in 'Ghudchadi' alongside Raveena Tandon, Parth Samthan and Khushali Kumar in lead roles.
