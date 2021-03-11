Sanjay Gagnani appears in a female avatar in Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya

While actor Sanjay Gagnani has been seen in several disguises on Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya, this time he has taken up the role of a mature woman. Wearing a red saree, a wig and a big red bindi on his forehead, Sanjay almost looked like Akshay Kumar’s character from Laxmii.

Sanjay Gagnani

However, it was his performance that was noticed by one and all. The actor not only looked like a mature woman, but acted like one perfectly. In fact, he went the extra mile to get all the nuances right, even taking help from his wife, Poonam Preet.

Sanjay mentioned, “I have taken up a lot of disguises in Kundali Bhagya, but this one was really very challenging. In fact, I have taken up the avatar of a woman earlier too, but the nuances of this character were quite different. While I was initially comfortable, when we started shooting, I understood the difficulty of doing all the sequences in a saree. I had to perform some action scenes and the whole sequence went on for almost two days. I honestly don’t know how all the actresses wear such heavy sarees for so many hours and are so comfortable shooting in them all day long.”