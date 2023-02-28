Sanjay Kapoor shares unseen picture with Salman Khan as Auzaar turns 26

ANI
Mumbai, February 28
Actors Sanjay Kapoor, Salman Khan, and Shilpa Shetty Kundra's action thriller film 'Auzaar' clocked 26 years on Tuesday.
To mark the occasion, actor Sanjay Kapoor took to his Instagram account and shared an unseen picture on his stories which he captioned, "26 years of Auzaar."
In the throwback picture, Sanjay could be seen posing with Salman, Sohail Khan, and Shilpa Shetty Kundra.
Helmed by Anwar Khan, the film was released in the year 1997 and received decent responses from the fans.
Sanjay Kapoor has done many memorable films like 'Sirf Tum', 'Prem', and 'Raja' among many others. He made his debut in 1995 with 'Prem' opposite Tabu.
He was last seen playing Madhuri Dixit's on-screen husband in the Netflix series 'Fame Game' which was released in 2022.
Sanjay has been married to Maheep for around 25 years and has two kids with her - Shanaya and Jahaan.
Shanaya is all set to make her Bolylwood debut in 'Bedhadak', a Dharma Productions film directed by Shashank Khaitan.
Salman, on the other hand, will be next seen in the family entertainer film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' opposite Pooja Hegde and in the action thriller film 'Tiger 3' opposite Katrina Kaif.
