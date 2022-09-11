 Sanjay Mishra says 'Jaaiye Aap Kahan Jaayenge' is narrated 'with a lot of heart' : The Tribune India

Sanjay Mishra says 'Jaaiye Aap Kahan Jaayenge' is narrated 'with a lot of heart'

The movie revolves around how women in villages are forced to open defecation

Sanjay Mishra says 'Jaaiye Aap Kahan Jaayenge' is narrated 'with a lot of heart'

Sanjay Mishra is looking forward to shooting 'Jaaiye Aap Kahan Jaayenge'. Instagram/imsanjaimishra

Mumbai, September 11

Acclaimed actor Sanjay Mishra delved into details of his upcoming movie 'Jaaiye Aap Kahan Jaayenge'.

Written and directed by Nikhil Raj, the comedy-drama is all about women related issues and how the women in villages are forced for open defecation.

The actor known for movies like 'Satya', 'Ankhon Dekhi' and others, told about the film: "I found the concept of the movie very interesting and it's told with a lot of heart. The film is a story of relationships in a family. How men break away from their conditioning is written with care and compassion. I am looking forward to shooting this movie.

Along with him the movie stars 'Gunday' actor Karan Aanand and M. Monal Gajjar. Karan also said that working with Sanjay is a great experience and he praises him for his acting skills.

"For me, sharing screen space with Sanjay Mishra is a huge honour. He is an actor who is so sure of his craft that to be in the same frame as him, you need to step up and put in your A-game. I am so excited to start shooting for the movie."

Talking about the movie and her character, lead actress M. Monal said: "I feel so happy and overwhelmed to be able to play such an interesting character in this film. What makes it even more special is that I get to share the screen space with the one and only Sanjay Mishra."

Giving more insight about the idea behind the film and how it is relevant today, director Nikhil said: "I have attempted to put together in a story all those characters that I have had a personal experience with in my life. I believe that women are the pillars of strength for our society however even in the 21st century a village or a city woman still faces a very common problem of bladder pressure outside their house." "I have tried to touch the subject through real characters and relationships but in a mildly humorous way. I hope my audience will comprehend the undertone of emotion."

'Jaaiye Aap Kahan Jaayenge' is produced by Hanwant Khatri and Lalit Kiri of Fun Entertainment , co-produced by Purajit Productions, written and directed by Nikhil Raj and the shooting will start on October 15 in Lucknow.

--IANS

#Sanjay Mishra

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

Was sad day when Army entered Golden Temple: NN Vohra

2
Haryana

Gurugram cops botch up probe linked to Chinese shell firms

3
World

Russia-Ukraine War: Russian grip on northeast Ukraine collapses after Kyiv severs supply line

4
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala killing: On the run for 105 days, sixth shooter Mundi held at Nepal border

5
Punjab

Punjab AAP MLA's wife booked over his objectionable video that went viral

6
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Shooter Deepak Mundi's aide Kapil Pandit had done recce of Salman Khan's house, says Punjab DGP

7
Punjab

Ropar land sold for pittance to developers

8
World

Moments after Queen's demise, cloud formation resembling Her Majesty floats over UK town

9
Haryana

Growth dwarfed, dejected Haryana farmers destroy standing paddy crop

10
Comment 75 Years Partition

When Telloo Khan became Tarlok Singh

Don't Miss

View All
Risking her life, Andhra girl wades through swollen river to appear for exam
Trending

Watch: Risking her life, Andhra girl swims through swollen river to appear for exam

19-year-old gives birth to twins from 2 different fathers in Brazil
Trending

19-year-old in Brazil gives birth to twins from 2 different fathers

No Himachal govt help, panchayat builds 2 bridges in Baijnath
Himachal

No Himachal govt help, panchayat builds 2 bridges in Baijnath

During ’97 visit, Queen Elizabeth II stopped short of apologising for Jallianwala Bagh massacre
Punjab

During '97 visit, Queen Elizabeth II stopped short of apologising for Jallianwala Bagh massacre

With passing away of Queen Elizabeth II, twitterati demands Kohinoor's return to India
Nation

With passing away of Queen Elizabeth II, twitterati demands Kohinoor's return to India

Electric scooter owner fined for no pollution certificate; challan pic goes viral
Trending

Electric scooter owner fined for no pollution certificate; challan pic goes viral

Know more about Wazhma Ayoubi, the Afghan mystery girl, who became an overnight Internet sensation
Trending

Know more about Wazhma Ayoubi, the Afghan mystery girl, who became an overnight Internet sensation

Goa restaurant where Sonali Phogat was drugged before her death being demolished for violating coastal norms
Haryana

Goa restaurant Curlies where Sonali Phogat was drugged before her death being demolished for violating coastal norms

Top News

Russia-Ukraine War: Ukraine forces push further after fall of Russian stronghold, may prove turning point in war

200 days of Russia-Ukraine War: Ukraine forces push further after fall of Russian stronghold, may prove turning point in conflict

Ukrainian forces push north, south and east: Army commander ...

CBI to probe AAP Delhi Government for 'irregularities' in purchase of 1,000 low-floor buses

CBI to probe AAP Delhi Government for 'irregularities' in purchase of 1,000 low-floor buses

A complaint has alleged irregularities in July 2019 procurem...

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Shooter Deepak Mundi’s aide Kapil Pandit had done recee of Salman Khan’s house, says Punjab DGP

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Shooter Deepak Mundi's aide Kapil Pandit had done recce of Salman Khan's house, says Punjab DGP

The DGP says the 3 accused were planning to escape to Dubai ...

Article 370 cannot be restored, will not mislead you: Ghulam Nabi Azad at Kashmir rally

Article 370 cannot be restored, will not mislead you: Ghulam Nabi Azad at Kashmir rally

Azad said only a party with a two-thirds majority in Parliam...

IIT entrance exam JEE-Advanced result announced

IIT entrance exam JEE-Advanced result announced; R K Shishir bags top rank

Candidates can check scorecard at jeeadv.ac.in


Cities

View All

No takers for civic body’s parking lots in Amritsar

No takers for civic body's parking lots in Amritsar

Delhi girl raped by doctor in Amritsar

Amritsar: 2 Roadways ex-inspectors held for corruption

Despite ban, single-use plastic still available in Amritsar

Govt to begin paddy purchase from Oct 1

7-day police remand for shooter Deepak Mundi and his two aides in Sidhu Moosewala case

7-day police remand for shooter Deepak Mundi and his two aides in Sidhu Moosewala case

Miners tried to mow me down with tractor, alleges Maur AAP MLA Sukhvir Singh Maiserkhana

Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh helps rescue girl from Oman

Debt-ridden farmer ends life in Bathinda

6 months on, CHB awaits nod for freehold conversion

6 months on, CHB awaits nod for freehold conversion

Chandigarh electricity dept cautions consumers against fake messages circulating via social media, SMS

Crackdown on illegal structures at villages

No tender for sole GMSH chemist shop after 1992

21 councillors leave for Indore, Nagpur

CBI to probe AAP Delhi Government for 'irregularities' in purchase of 1,000 low-floor buses

CBI to probe AAP Delhi Government for 'irregularities' in purchase of 1,000 low-floor buses

Man held for duping over 200 people through online ads promising doorstep liquor delivery in Delhi NCR

False charges by litigants after adverse order tend to demoralise judges: SC

Will regularise staff in states where AAP forms govt: Arvind Kejriwal

1 killed, 4 injured in stabbing incident in Delhi’s Mangolpuri

101 rescued from illegal drug de-addiction centre

101 rescued from illegal drug de-addiction centre

Robbers steal Rs 8.77L from ATM

1 held with 25 bottles of liquor

Two booked for illegal mining in Kapurthala

Civil Hospital sees 35 dog bite cases daily

Boy among two injured as house lintel collapses in Ludhiana

Boy among two injured as house lintel collapses in Ludhiana

Man held with intoxicants in Ludhiana

Three nabbed with opium in Ludhiana

65-yearr-old woman, son die by suicide

Miscreants had info about Rs 1 crore kept at house: Cops

Civic body officials under scanner

Civic body officials under scanner

Corruption charge: Employee of Primary Health Centre shifted

4th suspect held in Kalka robbery case

Shortage of medicines at Govt Rajindra Hospital continues

Doctor felicitated at state-level event