Sanjay Mishra's satire comedy film 'Holy Cow' to get worldwide release

ANI
New Delhi, August 26
After the nationwide release, Bollywood actor Sanjay Mishra's satire comedy film 'Holy Cow' is all set to hit theatres globally.
The film was released in India on August 26, 2022, and the makers will be now releasing their film in Canada, the UK, Australia and UAE simultaneously.
Helmed by Sai Kabir, the film also stars actors Tigmanshu Dhulia, Sadiya Siddiqui, Mukesh S Bhatt along with Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Rahul Mittra in a guest appearance.
Talking about the worldwide release of the film, actor Sanjay Mishra said, "With the coming of streaming platforms, we have seen a keen interest in local stories. We are consuming Spanish content, Mexican content etc. So if we are enjoying their works, it is inevitable that they too are curious about our movies and our societies. We are releasing 'Holy Cow' worldwide with that very intention - exchange of cultures through art."
Take a look at its trailer:
View this post on Instagram
The Director of the film Sai Kabir said, "It is a film we have made with the hope of reaching out to a wide section of the audience. Though the story is local, its messaging will resonate with people across the globe. It talks about humanity primarily and how human beings have created barriers that hold us back from living in harmony. The dichotomy of living with diverse social groups is reflected in the film and that's something that stands true for people across the world."
Meanwhile, Sanjay was recently seen in a horror comedy film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' alongside Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu, which became a blockbuster hit and collected over Rs 230 crores at the box office.
He will be also seen in Rohit Shetty's upcoming period comedy film 'Cirkus' along with Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde and Varun Sharma, which is slated to release on the occasion of Christmas 2022.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Ghulam Nabi Azad resigns from Congress; says all decisions were being taken by Rahul Gandhi or his 'security guards' and 'personal assistants'
Says party at a point of no return, situation irretrievable,...
‘GNA’s DNA Modi-fied’: Congress says Ghulam Nabi Azad’s ‘betrayal’ shows his remote control in hands of Modi
The sharp attack by the Congress and its leaders came within...
Watch: 4 Indian women racially abused, assaulted in Texas, told to 'go back to India'
The woman has been arrested and the video of the woman has g...
Kejriwal calls BJP ‘anti-national’, gives clean chit to Manish Sisodia alleging that ‘conspiracy’ orchestrated against AAP to satisfy one man’s ‘satta ki hawas’
Delhi CM alleges that BJP has spent over Rs 6,300 crore to b...
Punjab Cabinet approves new policy for transportation, labour and cartage of foodgrains
Seeks financial aid of Rs 25,000 crore for new power transmi...