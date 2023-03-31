Sanjeev Jotangia joins the cast of ‘Sapnon Ki Chhalaang’

TV and film actor Sanjeev Jotangia, who is known for working in Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Batla House and Lage Raho Munna Bhai, has been roped in to play an important role in the show Sapnon Ki Chhalaang.

Sanjeev shared, “Sapnon Ki Chhalaang is made for the current generation, which is confident and determined, while also being morally conscious. This drama brings to light the journey of every girl who took the leap of faith and moved to a new city to chase her dreams. A father’s number one concern is to keep his precious daughter safe and from this concern stems the hesitancy to send the daughter away.”