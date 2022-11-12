 Sanya Malhotra gets nostalgic as 'Ludo' turns 2 : The Tribune India

Sanya Malhotra gets nostalgic as 'Ludo' turns 2

Sanya shares throwback pictures from the movie on her social media

Sanya Malhotra gets nostalgic as 'Ludo' turns 2

Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanya Malhotra in a throwback from Ludo. Instagram/sanyamalhotra_



ANI

Mumbai, November 12

Bollywood actor Sanya Malhotra, on Saturday, celebrated two years of her dark comedy crime film 'Ludo'.

Taking to Instagram, Sanya shared a string of throwback pictures on her stories which she captioned," #2YrsOfLudo." 

In the first picture, Sanya shared a picture of her along with Aditya Roy Kapur from the film, while in the second one, she could be seen posing with the 'Malang' actor and director Anurag Basu, with the song 'Aabaad Barbaad' playing at the background.

In other posts, she shared a funny selfie with Aditya and a dancing video in which she could be seen doing Kartik Aaryan's hook step from 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'.

Helmed by Anurag Basu 'Ludo' starred Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Rohit Saraf in the lead roles and gathered massive responses from the audience.

The film premiered on the OTT platform Netflix.

Meanwhile, Sanya was last seen in the mystery thriller film 'Hit: The First case' alongside Rajkummar Rao which failed to impress the audience at the box office.

She will be next seen in the upcoming comedy film 'Kathal' which will also premiere on the OTT platform Netflix.

'Kathal' marks the actor's fourth digital release after 'Ludo', 'Pagglait' and 'Meenakshi Sundareshwar'.

Apart from that, she also has director Meghna Gulzar's next period film 'Sam Bahadur' alongside Vicky Kaushal and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Sidhu Moosewala’s latest song Vaar, which is about legendary Sikh General Hari Singh Nalwa, gets one crore views within 24 hours of its release
Lifestyle

Sidhu Moosewala’s latest song Vaar, which is about legendary Sikh General Hari Singh Nalwa, gets one crore views within 24 hours of its release

Nihang finds love in Belgian kudi
Punjab

Nihang Sikh finds love in Belgian kudi

Poor students crack entrance, but unable to pay MBBS fee
Punjab

Poor students crack entrance in Punjab, but unable to pay MBBS fee

Shoaib Malik cheated on Sania Mirza, says Pakistan media; star couple thinking of separation after 12 years of marriage
Trending

Shoaib Malik cheated on Sania Mirza, says Pakistan media; star couple thinking of separation after 12 years of marriage

Sunny Leone picture used in Karnataka teachers’ examination admit card; probe ordered
Nation

Sunny Leone picture used in Karnataka teachers' examination admit card; probe ordered

Haryana girls break glass ceiling, line up for Army rally
Haryana

Haryana girls break glass ceiling, line up for Army rally

Chandigarh’s air quality dips to ‘poor’, experts blame it on farm fires
Chandigarh

Chandigarh’s air quality dips to ‘poor’, experts blame it on farm fires

Elon Musk 'tweets' lyrics of Bhojpuri song ‘Lollipop lagelu’ on Twitter but here’s a catch
Trending

Elon Musk 'tweets' lyrics of Bhojpuri song 'Lollipop lagelu' on Twitter but here's a catch

