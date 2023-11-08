 Sanya Malhotra-starrer ‘Mrs’ to have world Premiere at Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival : The Tribune India

Sanya Malhotra-starrer ‘Mrs’ to have world Premiere at Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival

‘Mrs’ also stars Nishant Dahiya and Kanwaljit Singh in key roles

"Mrs. is very close to my heart, as it is a reminder that women have the strength to shatter the chains of patriarchal norms," Sanya Malhotra said. X/@AratiKadav



PTI

Mumbai, November 8

Hindi film ‘Mrs’, fronted by Sanya Malhotra, would receive its world premiere on November 17 at the 2023 POFF, the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival.

Directed by Arati Kadav, ‘Mrs’ would also compete in the Critics’ Pick Competition section, the makers said on Tuesday.

Billed as ‘a captivating account of a woman’s strength and resilience’, the movie also stars Nishant Dahiya and Kanwaljit Singh in key roles.

“’Mrs’ is an empowering narrative taking audiences on Richa’s journey, essayed by the talented Sanya Malhotra, as she embarks on a quest to discover her identity while navigating the demands of the kitchen and the household,” read the logline of the upcoming film.

It is presented by Jio Studios in association with Baweja Studios and produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Pammi Baweja, and Harman Baweja.

Malhotra, who would next be seen in ‘Sam Bahadur’, said she hopes ‘Mrs’ sparks important conversations and resonates with audiences.

“I’m overjoyed to share the news of Mrs. being selected for the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival. This film is very close to my heart, as it is a reminder that women have the strength to shatter the chains of patriarchal norms. My character’s determination as an aspiring dancer in the face of patriarchal expectations reflects the resilience of women. Working with Arati Kadav was an incredible experience, her vision and direction brought this story to life in a powerful way,” the actor said in a statement.

Kadav of ‘Cargo’ fame said the traditional role of a homemaker had always bothered her.

“When I started researching and hearing personal stories of young homemakers, I realised that through one story we were representing the live experience of so many of them. I have always believed cinema is a medium that can spark conversations and even change. I have made ‘Mrs’ hoping in some way that it does,” the filmmaker further said.

“As a production house, we have always strived to tell stories that are entertaining and yet push boundaries - to say what remains unsaid. ‘Mrs’ is exactly that story, which I feel every father, brother, and son should watch as it mirrors the unspoken struggles of countless women who deserve to be heard,” added producer and co-writer Harman Baweja.

The makers also released the official teaser of ‘Mrs’ today on social media. 

