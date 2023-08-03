Sara, Aditya rock too

ANI

Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur on Monday night graced the ramp for designers Shantnu and Nikhil at India Couture Week. The actors donned traditional dresses designed by the couturiers for the special fashion gala at Taj Palace in Delhi.

Sara opted for a cream-hued lehenga adorned with ivory embellishments. She paired the stunning ensemble with a shimmery bustier blouse. A sheer long cape attached to her modern bridal lehenga definitely amped up her overall look. On the other hand, Aditya was dressed in a cream bandhgala sherwani paired with white salwar. The standout detail in the outfit was the pocket extending into a pleated detail.

The duo made an eye-catching appearance on the runway and their electrifying chemistry was a treat to watch for everybody.