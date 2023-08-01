Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur flaunt their hot chemistry on ramp before 'Metro In Dino'

ANI
New Delhi, August 1
Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur on Monday night graced the ramp for designers Shantnu and Nikhil at India Couture Week.
The actors donned traditional attires designed by the couturiers for the special fashion gala at Taj Palace in Delhi.
Sara opted tor a cream-hued lehenga adorned with ivory embellishments. She paired the stunning ensemble with a shimmery bustier blouse. A sheer long cape attached to her modern bride lehenga definitely amped up her overall look.
On the other hand, Aditya was dressed in a cream bandhgala sherwani paired with white salwar. The standout detail in the outfit was the pocket extending into a pleated detail.
The duo made an eye-catching appearance on the runway. Their electrifying chemistry was a treat to watch.
From walking together to looking into each other's eyes, Sara and Aditya left no stone unturned to steal the attention.
Check it out:
View this post on Instagram
Seems like Sara and Aditya wanted to showcase what their fans can actually expect from them in their upcoming film 'Metro In Dino'. Yes, you read it right.
The duo will be seen sharing screen space in Anurag Basu's 'Metro In Dino', which is billed as an anthology of 'heartwarming stories of contemporary couples'.The movie is scheduled to release in March 2024. As several months are left for the release of the film, fans for now can look at the pictures and videos of Sara and Aditya from their ramp walk to check out how good is their chemistry.
