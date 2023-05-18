Sara Ali Khan compared to grandma Sharmila Tagore at Cannes

ANI

Cannes, May 18

Actor Sara Ali Khan wore a white Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla-designed saree during her Cannes Film Festival appearance. While her choice of outfit for the red carpet became a topic of discussion and the internet was flooded with comments after she opted to wear a lehenga, admirers praised her white saree once she uploaded the photos on Instagram.

Check out her look at the Cannes:

In order to demonstrate the similarity between Sara Ali Khan and Sharmila Tagore, Saba Ali Khan Pataudi paired a snapshot of Sara alongside a picture of Sharmila Tagore in which her exquisite bun is plainly evident.

"I guess you Cannes do it again," the actor wrote while showing her look. Sara posed for a few shots while standing on a staircase, displaying the saree's lengthy drape. She can be seen wearing the black and white sequined halter blouse with a matching necklace in other photos. Her hair was pulled back into a chic bun.

Here's Sara's look on the second day:

After her post, many of her fans compared her look with her grandmother and veteran actress Sharmila Tagore.

One of the fans commented, "Replica of your grandma #sharmilatagore ji with her 60's-70's look in your first picture is breathtaking." Another commented, "that sharmila tagore hair" While praising her look, one of the social media users mentioned, "Makeup and hair go soooo well with this dress! Amazing execution of the entire look". The actor attended the Cannes party in a black strapless outfit with gold embellishments.

Meanwhile, Sara is also making headlines these days for her upcoming romantic-comedy, 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' starring Vicky Kaushal as the male lead. She will also be seen in 'Metro... In Dino' featuring Aditya Roy Kapur, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkana Sen Sharma, Ali Fazal and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

