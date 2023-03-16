Sara Ali Khan devours missi roti, paneer at dhaba in Chandigarh, explores Punjab on autorickshaw

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 16

Sara Ali Khan loves travelling and her Instagram is full of pictures and videos from her travel diairies. In the latest, the actor has made Punjab her travel destination. After sharing pictures from her trip to Himachal Pradesh, Sara has now shared videos from her time in Punjab.

In the first video, she ditched her swanky car to get a feel of true Punjab on an autorickshaw. Sitting in an auto, she asks the auto driver, " Kahan Ja rahein hain ji? (Where are we heading to?) to which the driver says, "Punjab jaa rahein hain ji Punjab," to which the 'Love Aaj Kal' actor said "Punjab mein to hain (We are in Punjab)."

A screenshot of Sara Ali Khan's Instagram Stories.

In another video, which she posted on her stories, Sara could be seen enjoying dhaba food in Chandigarh.

"Parantha, Dahi..Yummy! Missi roti, paneer it's a blast," Sara said in the video.

A screenshot of Sara Ali Khan's Instagram Stories.

Here are the videos:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood Buzz (@bollytellybuzz)

On the work front, Sara is busy promoting her next, 'Gaslight', which is scheduled to stream on Disney+Hotstar from March 31.Directed by Pavan Kirpalani, 'Gaslight' also stars Vikrant Massey and Chitrangda Singh in the lead roles.

She also has Laxman Utekar's upcoming untitled rom-com film opposite Vicky Kaushal and Homi Adajania's next 'Murder Mubarak' in her kitty.

